▶️ Cloudy skies didn’t stop people from enjoying the Annular Solar Eclipse

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory held an eclipse party and viewing for the Annular Solar Eclipse early Saturday morning.

Mostly cloudy conditions didn’t stop people from coming to the Observatory for a chance to witness the moon align with the sun creating a “ring of fire” in the sky.

Unfortunately, totality was not visible at the observatory due to the cloudy skies.

Spectators were still excited to see a partial eclipse when there were a few breaks in the clouds and have fun learning from the observatory staff.

