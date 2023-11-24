▶️ Annual lighted Christmas parade in Prineville set for Saturday evening

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Saturday night marks the annual lighted Christmas parade in Prineville. The parade is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

After the parade, you can head down to the Crook County Fairgrounds to see the opening night of “Christmas in the Pines,” a drive through lights display.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item or pet food.

