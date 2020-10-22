Annual ‘I Like Pie’ fundraiser fun run to happen virtually

Bend’s famed “I Like Pie” run will happen next month virtually.

The annual event from the Cascade Relays Foundation and FootZone will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend, Girls on the Run of Central Oregon and NeighborImpact.

Continuing the tradition, in a safe variation, the run/walk event will be hosted the week of Thanksgiving.

As in years past, families and friends will gather for an untimed run/walk to get outside and “earn your Pie.” Registration will open October 22nd at http://cascaderelays.com/events/i-like-pie.

“Nothing brings us closer to friends and family than traditions,” said Scott Douglass, Co-Founder of Cascade Relays. “Let this year’s event be about family and deeper connections while celebrating our thankfulness, health, and happiness while raising much-needed funds for two great causes.”

The goal of “I Like Pie” this year is to create a platform for the same family and friend connections and traditions to continue with socially distancing protocols in place.

Participants will choose their own small group, course route and distance, and the day to participate between November 23 and 29.

Participants will submit pictures on social media from their own socially distanced event using #ilikepie2020.

Prizes will be given away for most creative group pictures, best team outfit, most creative pie, and more.

The best part, if you are traveling to be with family, you can participate in “I Like Pie” wherever you are!

“Due to the impacts of COVID, including school closures and job loss, our families are facing greater hardships heading into this holiday season. Funds raised from “I Like Pie” will help provide holiday meals and gifts for families involved in Boys & Girls Clubs and Girls on the Run in Central Oregon,” said Juliana Williams, Executive Director. “We love the camaraderie and selfless giving that “I Like Pie” participants embody every year, and we look forward to being able to see our community spirit represented at a time when it is needed more than ever!”.

Early bird registration will be open from October 22 to November 1.

Cost is $25/adult, $15/youth or $75/family. Prices will increase November 2 to $30/adult, $20/youth or $85/family.

You can register online or at FootZone, located at 842 NW Wall St, Ste 1 in Bend.

The first 2,500 registered participants will receive a stylish “I Like Pie” beanie!

Organizers can mail packets and beanies to any location in the U.S. with registration before November 17.

Packet Pickup will take place at FootZone November 19-21 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

If you can’t participate this year and are interested in donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, please visit https://www.bgcbend.org and NeighborImpact at www.neighborimpact.org.