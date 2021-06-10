Announcing the Munch & Music concert series lineup

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

We’re proud to announce the lineup for this year’s Summit Health Munch & Music summer concert series.

July 8: Ron Artis II and the Truth with Fair Trade Boogie Band

July 15: Kalimba with Juju Eyeball

July 22: Joseph with Isabeau Waia’u Walker and The Cole-Baker-Clark Collective

July 29: Cherry Poppin Daddies with Novacane

August 5: Talbott Brothers with Sleepless Truckers

August 12: Precious Byrd with Shining Dimes

The free concerts will take place in Drake Park from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Food carts and arts and crafts will also be featured at the events.

As the exclusive broadcast media sponsor, we will be out covering each of these shows. See you there!