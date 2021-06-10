Announcing the Munch & Music concert series lineup

We’re proud to announce the lineup for this year’s Summit Health Munch & Music summer concert series.
July 8: Ron Artis II and the Truth with Fair Trade Boogie Band
July 15: Kalimba with Juju Eyeball
July 22: Joseph with Isabeau Waia’u Walker and The Cole-Baker-Clark Collective
July 29: Cherry Poppin Daddies with Novacane
August 5: Talbott Brothers with Sleepless Truckers
August 12: Precious Byrd with Shining Dimes
The free concerts will take place in Drake Park from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Food carts and arts and crafts will also be featured at the events.
As the exclusive broadcast media sponsor, we will be out covering each of these shows. See you there!