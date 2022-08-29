by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

It’s estimated there are more than 3,500 wild horses on the Warm Springs Reservation. Every year, as many foals as possible are captured and put up for adoption.

But adoption isn’t easy. These are mustangs — wild horses — and introducing them to human beings is a difficult and challenging process.

We spent a day at a clinic learning about “gentling” the wildness out of these mustang babies.

RELATED LINKS:

RELATED: World-renowned horse gentler brings methods to Redmond ranch

RELATED: Volunteers learn how to gentle wild mustangs; prepare them for adoption