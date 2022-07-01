Terrebonne man arrested for child sex abuse; Police say more victims possible

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police say a Terrebonne man who has admitted to molesting a toddler may have more victims. They are releasing his name and photo hoping to hear from those people.

Oregon State Police arrested Andres Carrera-Garcia, 30, on Wednesday.

OSP said officers issued a search warrant at a home in Crooked River Ranch related to an investigation into possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Police found hundreds of such images in Garcia’s possession that were downloaded from the internet, OSP said.

Garcia allegedly admitted to police that he molested a 2-year-old child he was babysitting in late 2020 and early 2021 at a home in Redmond. OSP said digital evidence was found that backed up the admission.

Garcia faces 10 charges in the case.

OSP released his photo and hope that families who may have left their child with Garcia unsupervised will reach out. Those families are asked to call OSP at (800) 422-0776 or on their their mobile phones to *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22-026887.

