‘And our flag was still there’: Nation’s colors prove resilient at BLM rec site

On September 7, multiple fires along Highway 22 swept through the Fishermen’s Bend Recreation Site, destroying much of the popular BLM-managed campground.

Upon visiting the site, an American flag that had not been lowered upon evacuation was found proudly flying over the charred ground.

The much-loved Fishermen’s Bend Recreation Site just 30 minutes east of Salem featured dozens of campsites, well-groomed hiking trails, and tremendous river access, including a boat ramp, in the Cascade foothills.

Apart from the flag, “very little else remains at the recreation site,” according to Northwest District Manager Jose Linares.