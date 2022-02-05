▶️ Amphitheater expansion forces Old Mill to relocate memorial plaques

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

Take a stroll around The Old Mill District and you will likely notice memorial plaques on the walkways adjacent to the river.

However, the Hayden Homes Amphitheater is expanding and multiple plaques will have to be relocated.

The shift is not sitting well with Bend resident Tonya Wilson, whose father has a memorial plaque near the concert venue.

“Would be nice to be included in where is it going to be going,” Wilson said.

Wilson, her three sisters, and brother purchased the plaque 10 years ago at one of their father’s favorite spots.

“It’s a very serene spot where you can fish from the river, my dad loved to fish,” Wilson said. “We thought it would be the perfect spot.”

A perfect spot Wilson found out through the grapevine would no longer be available.

“My brother is a local contractor,” Wilson said. “And he was speaking to another local contractor that was working down here.”

Some other major changes are in the works as Bend’s largest outdoor concert venue continues to grow.

“As we’re in Phase 2 construction of the amphitheater, the river trail is moving a little bit,” Beau Eastes, Hayden Homes Amphitheater and The Old Mill District marketing director said. “So those plaques will be moved to that new section of the river trail.”

The Old Mill has since been in the process of contacting people about the relocation of plaques, but for Wilson, it does not make things easier.

“It’s kind of disappointing,” Wilson said.

As for where her plaque will end up next, that is to be determined.

“As soon as we have a better idea of when that construction will get done and know exactly what that looks like, what that new river trail looks like,” Eastes said. “We’ll be able to reach out and say this is where your plaque is at now.”

The lifelong Bend resident found out Friday she will get answers in June.

“Could be put somewhere back here on a trail where you can’t see the river,” Wilson said. “And he was a big fisherman, you know?”

Eastes says he understands how important it is to get the plaques back up as soon as possible.