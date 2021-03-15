Ammon Bundy arrested after missing trial on trespass charge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has been arrested after failing to attend his trial on charges that he trespassed during an Idaho legislative session last fall.

Bundy didn’t appear in the courtroom Monday because he was protesting outside the building instead, apparently angry in part over mask requirements put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bundy was joined by about two dozen other protesters. Bundy is representing himself in his trespassing case.

He has previously said he doesn’t believe his actions at the Idaho Statehouse were illegal.

Bundy garnered international attention when in 2016 he led a group of armed activists in the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon to protest the federal control of public lands.