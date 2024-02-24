Redmond American Legion seeks help to pay for burst waterline

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Ray Johnson Post 44 American Legion in Redmond is asking for help to fix one of its main waterlines.

The line broke last year and he post had to pay out thousands of dollars to fix it, without the help of insurance.

“We kind of haggled with the insurance company over who should have to pay for that. The insurance company felt like because it was the sidewalk, should be the city’s responsibility. The city said we had an easement. So the way it washes out in the end is we have to pay $9,500, which we don’t have on hand,” saidAmerican Legion House Manger Adam Leary.

Members are asking for community donations to pay off that debt. An online fundraiser has been set up at this link.

The American Legion is a non-profit that helps veterans in the community with financial and other needs