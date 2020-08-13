American Idol auditions go virtual nationwide; Oregon day set for Friday

So, you’re around the house looking for something to do right now?

Why not take that time and audition for American Idol face-to-face with a producer?

Your journey starts at AmericanIdol.com/Auditions if you’re between the ages of 15-28.

Producers are looking for a superstar, and you can virtually audition in a fully interactive experience on Friday.

Make sure you sign up, and you practice your song over and over.

American Idol is looking for you to PERFORM and show your personality and hear why you deserve to be the next Idol

Don’t worry, if you can’t dial it in before Friday, you can actually sign up for any audition day at AmericanIdol.com/Auditions.