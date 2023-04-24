▶️ VIDEO: Jetliner returns to airport after engine fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Passengers and crew landed safely after an American Airlines plane experienced engine issues over Columbus, Ohio, Sunday morning.

A low flying plane was seen Sunday morning (04/23) with flames sparking out of one of the engines not too long after take off.

The plane took off from John Glenn Columbus International Airport around 7:45 a.m. bound for Phoenix according to FlightAware when the flames were seen.

The plane immediately turned back to the airport.

Witnesses say the flight was rebooked for Sunday afternoon.