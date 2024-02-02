▶️ Sisters parademics ‘won’t ever forget’ delivering baby in back of ambulance

by Peyton Thomas

Sisters-Camp Sherman paramedics delivered a baby in the back of an ambulance while on the way to the hospital last weekend.

“Mom was a champion,” Paramedic Pat Burke said Thursday. “She was able to stay calm and work through the contractions and the labor. She did an unbelievable, amazing job.”

For Shift Commander Cody Meredith, the experience left a mark.

“It’s one for the career, for sure,” he said.

The crew picked up the family after a call of a woman in labor. But on the way to the hospital, it became clear this wasn’t going to be a routine scenario.

“During the middle of the call with my partner in the back, we kind of knew that it was going to be in an imminent delivery,” Burke said. “We went back on our training and we were able to set up the back of the ambulance and get mom prepped.”

“So we pulled over, finished the delivery, and then had dad come around and come in the back and help cut the cord,” Meredith said.

The baby girl was delivered successfully. The crew tells Central Oregon Daily the family is doing well.

“The plan was initially to get dad back for the childbirth, for the birth of a child, but it happened so fast and we couldn’t find the place to pull over, so the child was born,” Burke said. “We got back on the road and went to the hospital. It was pretty emotional when we got to the hospital. The whole staff was there welcoming us. It was just a really, really good feeling.”

For the crew in an occupation that sees an awful lot, they say this call won’t be soon forgotten.

“I don’t know that there’s anybody on staff right now that has had a live delivery in the back of an ambulance,” Meredith said. “That’s how rare it is.”

“I’ve never been a part of a delivery in the field,” Burke said. “That experience with the mom and the family. One of those memories that you’ll never forget.”