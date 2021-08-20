Breaking Amber Alert: Utah man wanted in kidnapping of two children

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children who were abducted out of Price, Utah. They are believed to be traveling through Oregon.

The children are 6-year-old Arson Mangum and 8-year-old Manson Rowley, last seen wearing pajamas.

33-year-old Derek Michael Rowley is believed to be traveling from Price, Utah to Washington.

Rowley was last known to be driving in a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and is hauling a 5th wheel camp trailer with Washington license plate number 51311AE.

The suspect has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck, as well as a tattoo of a skull on his right hand.

Sheriff’s report Rowley has a history of domestic violence and threats to himself and others.

If you spot the vehicle, please dial 911.