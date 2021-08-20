Breaking Amber Alert: Utah man wanted in kidnapping of two children

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Friday, August 20th 2021

An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children who were abducted out of Price, Utah. They are believed to be traveling through Oregon.

The children are 6-year-old Arson Mangum and 8-year-old Manson Rowley, last seen wearing pajamas.

33-year-old Derek Michael Rowley is believed to be traveling from Price, Utah to Washington.

Rowley was last known to be driving in a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and is hauling a 5th wheel camp trailer with Washington license plate number 51311AE.

The suspect has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck, as well as a tattoo of a skull on his right hand.

Sheriff’s report Rowley has a history of domestic violence and threats to himself and others.

If you spot the vehicle, please dial 911.

 

