Amber Alert cancelled, boys found safe

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A suspect is in custody and two missing boys are now safe after a three day search that triggered an Amber Alert across the Northwest,

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in Utah issued the notification on Friday after the boys were reported missing.

Derek Rowley was taken into custody early Saturday morning in Elko, Nevada.

He provided a location where the boys were and Elko County Deputies found them and their mother in good health.

Rowley is the father of one of the boys and has a no contact protective order out of Washington state for his 8-year old son.

The Carbon County Sherriff’s Office says the investigation is still on going as to the where Rowley and the boys were over the last three days.

They are following up on tips received from the public during the search.