▶️ This website helps you deal with Amazon’s new minimum cost for free shipping

Amazon has raised the minimum purchase for free shipping. It only affects non-Prime members who shop at Amazon. Non-Prime members have always been able to get free shipping provided they spend $25. The minimum now is $35.

Millions of Amazon shoppers don’t pay the $140 a year for a Prime membership. Unless you use the other Prime membership perks such as Amazon Prime Video, early and exclusive Prime Day deals, and free Kindle books, it doesn’t make sense to pay $140 just for free shipping.

Non-Prime members purchasing a Bluetooth speaker for $25 have to pay $6.99 to have it delivered. Amazon pushes people to subscribe to Prime when they check out, offering free 30-day trials.

The solution to always getting free shipping is to add something else to the cart and reach the $35 minimum. If you’ve ever added extras to the cart you’ve probably purchased things you don’t need just to get the free shipping.

Most shoppers aren’t aware that Amazon sells quite a few items for a couple of dollars or less but they’re hard to find unless you search for specific items.

The website www.cheapfiller.com finds those cheap items for you. Simply enter how much you need to spend and cheap filler locates items in that price range.