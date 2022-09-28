Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns

NEW YORK (AP) — Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not.

The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday that it will release a device that can track sleeping patterns without a wristband.

The Halo Rise device will use no-contact sensors and artificial intelligence to measure a user’s movement and breathing patterns.

The company says that will allow the device to track sleep stages during the night.

Amazon says the device will be available for $139.99 later this year.

Separately, the company said it will release a new Kindle Scribe, the first Kindle consumers can write on.

It will also add more features to its Ring doorbell cameras, home robot Astro and release new Echo devices.