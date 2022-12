by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Online shopping broke records again this year, meaning there are hundreds of millions of empty cardboard boxes sitting in homes across the country. And as people got brand new electronics, they may have outdated ones ready to be tossed out.

But before you throw those old devices or any of the shipping boxes you got your new stuff in, there are ways you can recycle and maybe even earn some money while doing so.

Consumer electronics reporter Jamey Tucker explains.