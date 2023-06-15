▶️ Alyssa’s Law in jeopardy of failing due to Oregon Senate walkout

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Oregon’s version of Alyssa’s Law would provide funding for schools to implement a silent security system that would alert first responders of all types of emergencies. It is in jeopardy of failing in the Senate if the walkout by Republicans doesn’t end soon.

State House Rep. Emerson Levy is sponsoring the bill.

“People in authority would have the app. Let’s say a kid is having an allergy attack, they’d hold down the button, it tells the EMS, gives an exact geo location, alerts every teach in the school that’s CPR certified, and teachers that have epipens,” Levy said.

It’s named in memory of Alyssa Alhadeff, a 14-year-old student who lost her life in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school shooting of 2017.

The bill passed in the House on Wednesday. Levy says it has bipartisan support, but that wont matter if the a deal is not reached to end the weeks-long walkout by most Senate Republicans and one independent.

“I am not a part of negotiations, but I have talked to our senator (Minority Leader Tim Knopp of Bend) and he is supportive of Alyssa’s Law. I believe there’s still a framework out there. I’m holding out hope that they will return and we will do our best for the people of Oregon,” Levy said.

Levy says she is hopeful the senators will return to the floor, but couldn’t provide any timeline on when they might end the walkout.

Session ends on June 25.