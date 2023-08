by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

Instead of reaching for a glass of wine or a beer at the end of the long day to unwind, you could make a healthier swap to help you wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day ahead.

Altitude Beverages was born in Bend, and its founders believe their non-alcoholic cocktail is a great match for those seeking an alternative drink on the High Desert.

MORE TASTE THIS!

Taste This! Olive Oils with Newport Avenue Market

Taste This! Bohemian Roastery

Taste This! Twin Lakes Resort

Taste This! Renegades BBQ

Taste This! Fresh Seafood with Newport Avenue Market