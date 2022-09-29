▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

by Dave Jones

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?

Of course, you are.

Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging.

This is The Allison Inn, just outside of Newberg.

If you’re looking for a place to relax, unwind and be pampered, you have arrived.

This is upper-end treatment. The words healing, soothing and luxury come to mind.

They say “water is life” and The Allison Inn is living proof of that. Water is a recurring theme here.

And the moment you enter the front doors you are hit with — quiet. This is where the relaxation begins. Mellow, soothing quiet.

There are 85 luxurious rooms here at the Allison Inn.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a similar retreat anywhere else in Oregon.

The water theme continues inside the building. Spa treatments take center stage at The Allison. There are twelve treatment rooms where privacy and pampering are the priorities.

The peaceful restoration vibe continues down the pathways that meander through the 35-acres here. But this is the Willamette Valley and it rains here — a lot.

But not to worry. The Allison Inn looks like it is part of the landscape — snugged against the hillside.