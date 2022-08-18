Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to tax evasion; Could become witness

NEW YORK (AP) — A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business has pleaded guilty to evading taxes. The deal could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg admitted at a court hearing Thursday that he dodged taxes on lavish fringe benefits he got from the company.

Weisselberg is the only person to face criminal charges so far in the Manhattan district attorney’s long-running investigation of the company’s business practices.

It is accused of helping some employees avoid income taxes by failing to report their full compensation.

Trump is not charged in the case.