▶️ A look back at the 35-year career of Allen Schauffler

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

Many of you in Central Oregon may have only known Allen Schauffler on your TV screens and phones for the past four years on Central Oregon Daily News. But his 35-year, award-winning career has taken him from Bend to California to Seattle and back to the High Desert. He’s covered seven Olympic Games. And he’s traveled the world to bring you the story.

Eric Lindstrom takes a look back at one of the best in the business as he heads into retirement.

RELATED: A goodbye and thank you from Allen Schauffler