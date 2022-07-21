▶️ Allegiant Air suspends service at Redmond Airport

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Questions are surfacing about one airline’s continuing its service at the Redmond Municipal Airport.

Allegiant Air tells Central Oregon Daily News that is last flight through Redmond was back in May.

Allegiant Air released this statement:

“The entire commercial aviation industry is being impacted by staffing shortages and high fuel prices at a time when demand for air travel is at an all-time high. In order to maintain the integrity of our operations and deliver our passengers the most reliable service, we made the difficult decision earlier this year to reduce our capacity in many markets. As a result, we suspended service at Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM). Our last flight at RDM was in May 2022.

Allegiant’s business model is built to be flexible so we can respond to market conditions such as these. As industry dynamics evolve, our network planning team will continue to assess our current and past markets and adjust service accordingly.

In the meantime, we’re doing everything we can to ensure we have adequate labor to meet demand. We’re offering extra incentives, including higher wages, bonuses, work schedule flexibility and more.”

The statement from Allegiant makes has no mention of refunds for tickets already purchased.

One Redmond employee says Allegiant Air has typically been a seasonal airline at Redmond.

The City of Redmond says the airport does not determine the carriers or the routes, both are up to the airlines.

At this point it seems uncertain whether Allegiant Air will return to Redmond this year.