All Washington students to soon have in-class hybrid option

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he will sign an emergency proclamation next week that requires all public schools to offer students an in-person learning option starting next month.

The order allows for a staggered start, with all kindergarten to sixth grade students being provided with an opportunity for a hybrid of remote and in-person learning by April 5, followed by all other K-12 students by April 19.

School districts will have to meet an average of at least 30% weekly in-class instruction by April 19 and students must be offered no fewer than two days of of on-campus, in-person instruction per week.