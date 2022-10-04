▶️ Motor home stolen from Bend dealership in broad daylight

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police say a man stole a motor home from a dealership lot in broad daylight Monday only to be caught a short time later.

Police say the motor home was taken from All Seasons RV & Marine on NE Jamison Street Monday afternoon.

All Seasons said the man came onto the lot at about 2:45 p.m.

“He was looking for a couple of motor homes and so we unlocked two different motor homes for him,” said Justin Alvarez at All Seasons.

They continued to let him look around the lot, Alvarez said.

“Everything is locked on our lot and there happened to be one motor home that was unlocked with the keys in it,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez said one of his workers called around 4:00 p.m. to ask if the man had been approved for the motor home.

“I said ‘No, he’s not. And he said ‘Well, that motor home is leaving the lot right now,’” said Alvarez.

Employees called police. They said officers responded quickly.

The motor home ended up on Hunnell Road, police said. When officers arrived, they found one person leaving the motor home.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found a man identified as Dustin John Petryniec, 41.

Alvarez said the whole episode was so quick, they had the motor home back on the lot within an hour of it being stolen. He said there was no damage to it.

“The Bend cops were very efficient,” said Alvarez.

Petryniec was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Bend police said.