All Les Schwab Amphitheater concerts to require vaccine proof, negative COVID tests

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Les Schwab Amphitheater will soon require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at all concerts.

Amphitheater General Manager Marney Smith spoke about the changes at Wednesday night’s Bend City Council meeting.

“We at the amphitheater we’ve been closely following the infection rates, we know it’s a huge issue for Deschutes County and the city,” Smith said.

“We don’t want to be in a situation where a concert is a super-spreader event.”

She said they don’t have a specific date for when those requirements will begin, but they will start “as soon as is reasonable.”

The amphitheater had previously held those requirements for only the final four shows of the season, along with the Dave Matthews Band on Sept. 8.

All of the amphitheater’s employees and vendors are already fully vaccinated.

Other precautions already in place include going cashless, not using reusable cups to reduce transmission to bartenders, and placing sanitation stations throughout the venue.

Smith also said they are not requiring masks in the venue at this time.

“Tempers are running pretty high in the general community, and I anticipate if we did have a mask mandate that the arguments between the ‘nose-out’ maskers and the ‘nose-in’ maskers would escalate pretty quickly,” she said.

Free masks and hand sanitizer is also available to guests upon entering the amphitheater.