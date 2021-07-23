All evacuation notices lifted around Darlene Fire near La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all evacuation levels around the Darlene Fire.

This decision was made in consultation and coordination with Central Oregon Fire Management Service (COFMS) and the incident commander.

The area that was previously a Level 1 (Be Ready) Evacuation area is described as:

All residences south of La Pine off of Darlene Way to the Deschutes/Klamath County Line including Old Ice Cave Rd.

The Darlene Fire burned about 700 acres near La Pine. It’s now 95% contained.

Current maps including evacuation areas can be found at: https://deschutes.org/emergency

For fire information, you can visit the Central Oregon Fire Information site at: www.centraloregonfire.org

For American Red Cross assistance, please call 1-888-680-1455.