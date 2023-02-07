▶️ Houston man arrested 17 months after major Alfalfa marijuana grow op bust

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled the country has been arrested in Texas. It’s related to a major marijuana grow op bust in Alfalfa 17 months ago.

The bust happened on Sept. 3, 2021. DCSO said. Most of the laborers found working on the site were Mexican nationals who had been illegally trafficked to the U.S. and forced to work in the illegal marijuana industry. DCSO said the workers were living in primitive wooden structures and dome tents with limited clean water sources and dumping wastewater directly into the soil.

One of those initially arrested was Denise Elaine Johnson, of Bend. She pleaded guilty to unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item last September, according to court records.

One of the suspects detectives were still looking for was Robert Dale Scheeler, 30, of Houston. He was suspected of responsible for facilitating the grow location and managing the operation. A warrant was issued for his arrested after being indicted by a grand jury, but he had fled the country.

When he tried to re-enter the U.S. last June, Scheeler was detained at the port of entry to Texas from Mexico. But due to ongoing COVID protocols, he was released.

Deschutes County Illicit Marijuana Enforcement Team eventually found him living in an RV park in Houston, where he was arrested Friday. He’s in jail, awaiting extradition.

More arrests are expected, DCSO said.