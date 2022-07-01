Fatal shooting near Alfalfa under investigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Alfalfa that happened Thursday afternoon.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported shooting on Bureau of Land Management land near Milepost 4 on Alfalfa Market Road.

Deputies and Bend Fire and Rescue arrived to find a man’s body, the sheriff’s office said.

DCSO said it has no information that there is an active public safety threat. But, residents should remain aware of their surroundings and report anything suspicious.

Anyone who was in the are around 2:00 p.m. is being asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 541-693-6911 and ask to speak with a detective.

Sheriff’s detectives are leading the investigation. Bend Police, Oregon State Police and the Oregon State Crime Lab are assisting.