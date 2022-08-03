▶️ Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’

AUSTIN, Texas — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real.”

Testifying Wednesday in his own defense at a civil trial to determine how much he owes for defaming the parents of one of the children who were killed in the 2012 attack in Connecticut, the Infowars host acknowledged that it was irresponsible of him to push the false claims that the massacre didn’t happen.

The parents suing Jones, though, testified Tuesday that an apology wouldn’t suffice. They are seeking at least $150 million.

At one point, Sandy Hook families’ attorney Mark Bankston informed Jones that his own attorneys had mistakenly sent Bankston the last two years’ worth of texts from Jones’ cellphone.

“Did you know that 12 days ago, 12 days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years and when informed, did not take any steps to identify it as privileged or protected in any way. And as of two days ago, it fell free and clear into my possession. And that is how I know you lied to me when you said you didn’t have a text message about Sandy Hook. Did you know that?” said attorney Mark Bankston.

Bankston also showed the court an email from an Infowars business officer informing Jones that the company had earned $800,000 gross in selling its products in a single day, which would amount to nearly $300 million in a year. Jones said that was the company’s best day in sales.

Travis Pittman contributed to this report.