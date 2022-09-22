Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has taken the stand at his trial in Connecticut to try to limit the damages he must pay for calling the Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax.

Jones took the stand Thursday in Waterbury.

The trial is to decide damages for an FBI agent who responded to the school and the families of eight children and adults who died who sued Jones for defamation.

A total of 20 first graders and six educators were killed at the Newtown school in 2012.

Victims’ relatives have given emotional testimony during the trial’s first six days about being traumatized by people who say the shooting was fake.