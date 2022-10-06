Jury deliberations begin in trial over Alex Jones calling Sandy Hook a hoax

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury has begun deliberations in conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ defamation trial over his calling the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School a hoax.

The three men and three women are deciding how much in damages Jones and his company Free Speech Systems should pay relatives of eight victims of the massacre, as well as an FBI agent who responded to the shooting.

Jones was found liable for damages last year.

The plaintiffs testified they have been harassed by hoax believers, including receiving death and rape threats.

Jones has bashed the trial as a “kangaroo court” and is vowing to appeal.

RELATED: Father testifies of pain inflicted by Sandy Hook deniers like Alex Jones

RELATED: In 2nd Alex Jones trial, FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down