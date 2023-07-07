225-acre wildfire burning along John Day River in Wheeler County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A wildfire burning in Wheeler County grew to 225 acres Friday as firefighters attacked it from the air and ground.

Central Oregon Fire Information says the Alder Creek Fire is burning near milepost 81 on OR Route 19 — the Service Creek Highway — along the John Day River. It was initially reported as 20 acres Thursday afternoon.

The fire is currently burning in grass, sage and juniper.

Service Creek Highway is closed from its junction with OR Route 207 east to milepost 90. Muleshoe Campground is also closed due to fire activity.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire Friday morning.