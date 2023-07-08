Alder Creek Fire in Wheeler County grows to 1551 acres; red flag warning issued

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Resources continue to arrive in Spray, Oregon to assist in suppression efforts on the Alder Creek Fire. The fire continues to only be burning on the south side of the John Day River and is estimated to be 1551 acres as of 8am Saturday morning.

Central Oregon Fire information says that there is a Red Flag warning in the fire area for abundant lightning from 11:00am through 11:00pm today and possibly into the next couple of days. Hot daytime temperatures and gusty outflow winds along with abundant lightning will be the main impacts to the incident and firefighters.

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s department is in contact with residents and landowners for potential evacuation needs, including one home south of the fire and homes on the north side of the John Day River.

Currently OR Route 19 from the junction with OR Route 207 east to approximately mile marker 90 is only accessible by pilot car. Wait times will depend on current ground and aerial resource activity in the area. There is a potential for the road to be closed at any time if fire activity deems necessary.

Muleshoe Campground is closed due to fire activity.