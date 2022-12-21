▶️ VIDEO: Fireball glows in Anchorage sky as Ursid Meteor Shower nears peak

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

People spotted a fireball dropping through the sky in Anchorage, Alaska, during the early morning hours of Wednesday, according to American Meteor Society (AMS) reports.

Footage posted by Brian Brettschneider on Wednesday captured a fireball glowing in Anchorage.

The Ursid meteor shower, which is visible in the northern hemisphere from December 13 to 24, peaks on Thursday the AMS said.

