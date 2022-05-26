Alaska Airlines pilots authorize future strike if contract talks fail

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines pilots have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a future strike if current contract negotiations with management and federal mediation efforts fail.

The Seattle Times reports the Air Line Pilots Association said Wednesday that almost 96% of its members cast mail-in votes and that 99% of those authorized the union’s leaders to call a strike if necessary and when permitted after a prolonged process managed by the National Mediation Board.

The vote could increase pressure on Alaska Airlines management to come to a contract settlement.

The union has been stalled for years trying to negotiate a contract that addresses work rules, scheduling flexibility and career security.

Alaska operates flights out of Roberts Field in Redmond to Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Travis Pittman contributed to this report.