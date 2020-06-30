Alaska Airlines stiffens mask policy; could suspend travel for violators

Alaska Airlines on Tuesday announced flight attendants will issue a “final notice” to guests who repeatedly refuse to wear masks or face coverings.

The warning – in the form of a yellow card handed to them – will mean the guest’s travel will be reviewed and possibly suspended for a period.

“We take pride in our excellent customer service, a main reason so many of our guests enjoy flying with us. That stays the same,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska’s president. “We’re counting on both our guests and employees to be considerate of one another to wear face coverings and contribute to our constant effort to keep everyone healthy and safe.”

The airlines said exceptions will be made for children under and 2 and anyone with medical issues that creates trouble breathing among some other exceptions.

On Tuesday the airlines also required guests to sign off on a health agreement to acknowledge and attest to their willingness to adhere to the mask policy.

For guests who might forget their own mask, the airline will have them available upon request. Individual hand-sanitizer wipes are also now available on board.

“We realize a piece of fabric across your nose and mouth is probably not your ideal way to travel,” the airline said in a statement. “But if we all take that small step while flying, we’ll be better off in the long run.”