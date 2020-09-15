Alaska Airlines resumes flights with new smoke protocols

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines has resumed flights in and out of Portland, Oregon and Spokane, Washington with new wildfire smoke protocols.

Airline officials halted flights in those and some smaller airports in both states because of wildfires in the West that have been creating thick smoke and haze. Alaska said Monday they made the difficult decision to stop their operations to keep employees and guests safe.

The airline is currently operating a reduced schedule, canceling at least 20 afternoon and evening flights through PDX, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

“The 24-hour suspension of flights allowed us time to implement a new safety protocol that directs our employees to work a reduced number of hours outside when there’s poor air quality,” Alaska said in a statement on its website Tuesday.