Alaska Airlines resuming Redmond-Portland flights for winter months

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Alaska Airlines announced the return of flights between Redmond Municipal Airport and Portland International Airport, something people in Central Oregon have been clamoring for since the option went away a few years ago. But the returning service will only be available from late fall to early spring.

The flights will be available between Nov. 29 and April 10. Alaska said that’s when it can be particularly difficult to travel by road.

The airline did not say how many flights per day would be offered.

“This route has been the top ask from both communities and will be highly impactful to the business population that commutes between the two cities,” Kevin Lemme, Alaska Airlines general manager of airline planning and network performance, said in a statement. “We’re excited that we can resume service on a winter-seasonal basis.”

RELATED: Avelo Airlines adds nonstop service between Redmond – Las Vegas

RELATED: Redmond Airport increases maximum parking rate 60%

Alaska said it suspended the RDM-PDX route near the end of the COVID-19 pandemic due to what it called “regional capacity constraints.” Since then, people trying to fly to Portland from Redmond would most often have to connect in Seattle.

It’s the latest expansion of service between Redmond and other western U.S. destinatons. In recent months, Avelo announced nonstop service between Redmond and Las Vegas as well as Redmond and Sonoma, Calif.