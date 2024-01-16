▶️Alaska Airlines ran out of deicer fluid at RDM over weekend, canceled flights

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Jeanette Marker was supposed to fly out of Redmond Municipal Airport just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. After several delays, her flight was canceled.

“The pilot comes on and says they need to deice the plane. It was all kind of fun at that point because I’d never seen a plane be deiced before. I saw the deicer hitting his hose at one point, then they backed away and left. Sure enough the pilot comes back on and says they ran out of deicing fluid,” Marker said.

She was stranded at the airport for seven hours. Two of those hours, she was stuck on a plane that would never take off.

“I do not want to fly if it’s not safe. I was very much like ‘it happens. It’s fine.’ But when I got off the plane, I never once saw a single employee to help us. We were left to fend for ourselves in Redmond,” Marker said. “There was no one to help you out with hotels. There were elderly that needed wheelchair assistance. There was a woman behind who was worried because she needed to pick up her cancer medication.”

Central Oregon Daily reached out to Alaska Airlines Monday, but the airline did not answer our questions about running out of deicer.

Marker wishes Alaska Airlines communicated more with their passengers.

“Just some sort of communication rather than a text,” she said. “It was so cold to only get a text message from Alaska Airlines as you’re sitting at an airport at midnight. Never once having an actual person tell you ‘I hear you. I see you. I understand you’re frustrated.'”

