▶️ Alaska Airlines partners with Redmond flight school

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

A new program for flight students in Redmond will offer a fast track to the skies.

Alaska Airlines, in partnership with Hillsboro Aero, wants to give 250 flight students a year, including those in Redmond, a chance to work with a commercial airline.

“It’s just a really good opportunity to pursue my dream,” said Heidi Roth, a flight student at Hillsboro Aero Academy.

Roth, a Salem native, is more than halfway through her flight training in Redmond.

With the new Alaska Airlines partnership, she’ll be able to join their sister airline, Horizon, when she graduates.

“It’s really exciting because I know that the airline industry can be super competitive especially when it comes to flying with airliners and getting into a certain airline so this being a direct pathway to Alaska Airlines is great because I’ve always wanted to fly for Alaska Airlines,” Roth said.

The program offers a $25,000 stipend as well as low-interest loans aimed to encourage more pilot hopefuls to pursue a career.

“We’re really excited to bring more pilots into the Central Oregon Aviation community,” said Nik Kresse the Vice President Airplane Flight Operations, Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Airlines hopes the partnership can help mend the current pilot shortage.

Due to the pandemic limiting flights and many pilots retiring early, Alaska and Horizon Airlines will need to hire 500 pilots a year.

“In the last couple of years our flight operations have decreased, especially in Redmond,” Kresse said.

In 2022, airlines are expected to hire 10,000 pilots; double what they hired in 2019.

“By having students train with us in Central Oregon, then they’ll be able to service the routes here in Central Oregon,” Kresse said.

Through this three-year program, flight students will accumulate flight time, through training and becoming flight instructors.

“Once I have the required hours to become an airline pilot, which is 1,500 hours, I’ll start flying for Horizon myself,” Roth said.

In an industry with a desperate need for new hires and this new opportunity to get there, flight students like Roth can break barriers.

“I know there’s not a lot of female pilots out there so its kind of cool being not one of the first, but being a pilot when everyone says ‘oh there’s not very many women pilots’,” Roth said “So just making that difference and going for it.”