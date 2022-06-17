▶️ Man, 71, held in Alabama church shooting that killed 2

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a 71-year-old man used a handgun to fatally shoot two elderly people and wound a third during a potluck dinner at a church.

Police Capt. Shane Ware did not identify the suspect in Thursday night’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills. But he says the shooter occasionally attended services at the church.

Ware says prosecutors are preparing warrants to charge him with capital murder.

Ware says a person in the room eventually restrained the gunman and held him until police arrived.