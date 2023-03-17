Bend’s historic A.J. Tucker building for sale, with a big catch

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

You can buy a piece of Bend history, but there’s a catch.

Deschutes County is now accepting offers for the historic A.J. Tucker Building on Greenwood Avenue in downtown Bend.

The catch is that if you buy it, you have to move the building somewhere else. The county needs to make room for the courthouse expansion, so the building has to be removed by mid-August.

If no offers are made, the county plans to ask the city for permission to deconstruct the old building. Rather than tear it down, they want it taken it apart piece-by-piece, and then figure out somewhere to use it.