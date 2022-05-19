AirLink helicopter crashes at Christmas Valley Airport; 4 crew transported

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Four AirLink helicopter crew members were taken to hospitals after their helicopter crashed at the Christmas Valley Airport Wendnesday night, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department said.

The crash happend at about 5:24 p.m., according to Deputy Daniel Tague, Emergency Services Coordinator. The helicopter was landing to pick up a patient.

There were no reports of fatalities, the but the extent of any injuries was not immediately announced.

The Lake County Examiner reports the crew members were taken by Life Flight helicopter to Fort Rock Landing Zone where at least some were transported by ground ambulance.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Avation Administration will be investigating the crash.