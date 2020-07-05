Air tankers helping crews battle wildfire north of La Pine

Crews on the ground and in the air battled a new wildfire Sunday north of La Pine and east of Highway 97.

Central Oregon Fire Information said the Paulina Lake fire was burning one to two miles northwest of the Ogden Group Camp, north of Forest Road 21 off Forest Road 9735 in the Deschutes National Forest.

Heavy air tankers are currently supporting firefighters on the Paulina Lake Fire. Dropping retardant will help slow the spread, giving firefighters on the ground an advantage in constructing fire line. pic.twitter.com/k6SnL34BS2 — Central OR Fire Info (@CentralORFire) July 5, 2020

By 5:00 p.m., the fire was estimated to be about 48 acres.

The fire is burning between the highway and the Paulina Lake recreation area, but the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said no evacuations have been ordered.

No word yet on the possible cause, but there has been no lightning in the area in recent days.

Along with the heavy air support, single-engine tankers, bulldozers and six engines were working the fire.

This is a developing story.