▶️ Air quality map you can access gives real-time information

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

A real-time air quality resource is available to use during fire season. And if you have a heart condition, breathing issues or are pregnant, this resource is especially important.

E Space Labs provides a map of Central Oregon indicating air quality in different areas.

“That’s helpful to people because when it gets really smoky, you can quickly find out on our website what area might be clear to ride a bike or exercise or go outside,” said David Robson, E Space Labs co-founder.

Robson said outdoor workers, pregnant people, children, adults over 65, and those with heart and lung conditions, are at risk when the map marker turns orange.

There are more than 20 air quality monitors at a time giving continuous, up-to-date information.

As long as they are connected to Wi-Fi, they will continue to read the quality of the air.

The biggest factor in air quality is wind.

“For the most part, it’s wind conditions,” said Robson. “That’s what drives the smoke into the area.”

You can find the map here.