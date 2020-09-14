Air quality concerns force local schools to close, alter programs on Monday

Another day of expected unhealthy air quality Monday has altered school schedules in Central Oregon.
The Air Quality Index in Prineville Sunday was around 275, which is considered ‘very unhealthy’ and officials said they don’t expect it to improve by Monday morning.
Crook County students in grades K-3 that started in-person classes last week will not attend in person on Monday, district officials announced.
There will be no on-site school at the following locations:
- Paulina
- Brothers
- Crooked River Elementary
- Barnes Butte Elementary
- Steins Pillar Elementary
- Hybrid Learning Campus at Pioneer
K-3 students will not be engaging in school online, because they don’t have iPads and Chromebooks at home since they started in the classroom last week. For K-3 students enrolled in the Homeschool Partner Program and Crook County Online Option, school will continue as normal on Monday.
School is NOT CANCELLED for students in grades 4-12 engaged in Comprehensive Distance Learning. Those students are expected to attend classes and engage with their teachers as usual.
In Redmond, some school buildings will remain closed on Monday but all students will still participate in Comprehensive Online Learning.
Please refer to the following closure status list for RSD school campuses on Monday.
- Elton Gregory Middle School: CLOSED
- Hugh Hartman Elementary School: OPEN
- John Tuck Elementary School: OPEN
- M.A. Lynch Elementary: OPEN
- Obsidian Middle School: OPEN
- Redmond High School: CLOSED
- Ridgeview High School: CLOSED
- Sage Elementary School: OPEN
- StepUP at Edwin Brown: OPEN
- Terrebonne Community School: OPEN
- Tom McCall Elementary School: OPEN
- Tumalo Community School: OPEN
- Vern Patrick Elementary School: OPEN
If your student’s school is closed and you have an appointment scheduled for Monday, September 14th, your school staff will be contacting you to reschedule. All outdoor activities in the Redmond School District are canceled.
Online Comprehensive Distance Learning classes will continue as scheduled.
The air quality in Central Oregon over the weekend remained well past hazardous levels. Sunday night, Bend’s Air Quality Index actually improved but was still above 350.
Redmond and Bend-La Pine schools closed their campuses on Friday due to poor air quality. The free lunch program was also suspended.
Bend-La Pine was expected to start its school year Monday with all students participating in distance learning.
