Air quality concerns force local schools to close, alter programs on Monday

Another day of expected unhealthy air quality Monday has altered school schedules in Central Oregon.

The Air Quality Index in Prineville Sunday was around 275, which is considered ‘very unhealthy’ and officials said they don’t expect it to improve by Monday morning.

Crook County students in grades K-3 that started in-person classes last week will not attend in person on Monday, district officials announced.

There will be no on-site school at the following locations:

Paulina

Brothers

Crooked River Elementary

Barnes Butte Elementary

Steins Pillar Elementary

Hybrid Learning Campus at Pioneer

K-3 students will not be engaging in school online, because they don’t have iPads and Chromebooks at home since they started in the classroom last week. For K-3 students enrolled in the Homeschool Partner Program and Crook County Online Option, school will continue as normal on Monday.

School is NOT CANCELLED for students in grades 4-12 engaged in Comprehensive Distance Learning. Those students are expected to attend classes and engage with their teachers as usual.

In Redmond, some school buildings will remain closed on Monday but all students will still participate in Comprehensive Online Learning.