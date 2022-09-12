▶️ ‘Like smoking 15 cigarettes’: Central Oregon air quality among world’s worst

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Heavy wildfire smoke rolled into Central Oregon Monday, moving much of the region into the hazardous air quality territory. It ranked Central Oregon among the worst air quality levels in the world.

Central Oregon Daily News Chief Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger says the poor air quality is expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

These were the air quality levels in Central Oregon cities as of 10:00 a.m. Monday. An Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous. air quality.

La Pine and Sunriver: 455 AQI (Hazardous)

Bend: 326 AQI (Hazardous)

Redmond: 326 AQI (Hazardous)

Madras: 111 AQI (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Sisters: 109 AQI (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Prineville: 108 AQI (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

“If you were outside right now, in the 350’s for 24 hours, that would be like smoking 15 cigarettes,” said Jess LeBlanc, Mosaic Medical Chief Health Officer.

By 2:30 p.m. Monday, most of these had improved but Bend, Redmond, La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters were still in the unhealthy to very unhealthy range.

The World Air Quality Index project map at 10:15 a.m. Monday showed that Central Oregon was listed among the worst air quality levels on the planet. The maroon 371 marker you see listed on the map is for Bend.

How is the Air Quality Index calculated?

“The Air Quality Index when it comes to wildfire smoke, is measuring these little particulate grains of soot, essentially called particulate matter 2.5. And that’s referring to the size, which is just teeny, tiny,” said Harry Esteve with the Oregon Department of Environmental quality. “Wildfire smoke produces these particles and that’s where the health concerns come in because they can get breathed in, absorbed into the bloodstream, etc.”

But what if you live in an area that doesn’t have an Air Quality Index monitor? Central Oregon Fire Information has these tips says you should use the 5-3-1 visibility index as a guide.