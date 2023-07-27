Air quality advisory extended in Central Oregon until the end of the month

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have extended an air quality advisory for Deschutes County and Lane County because of the smoke coming from the Bedrock Fire until at least July 31st.

The DEQ recommends to stay inside whenever possible, avoid areas with high levels of smoke, and to wear N95 masks if you are at risk or have medical conditions. At risk groups, according to the DEQ, include infants, older adults, pregnant people, and people with heart or lung disease.

Information on air quality can be found on the DEQ’s website.